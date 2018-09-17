You Have to See Victoria Beckham Dance to ‘Spice Up Your Life’ in High Heels on a Sofa

Victoria Beckham celebrated 10 years of her eponymous fashion brand on Sunday at London Fashion Week — and following the debut of her spring 2019 collection, with her adorable family sitting front row, the 44-year-old designer proved she’s still Posh Spice at heart by dancing and singing along to hit Spice Girl’s song “Spice Up Your Life” at Mark’s Club in Mayfair.

“Disclaimer: high heels on the sofa at @marksclubmayfair. #startsomethingpriceless @mastercarduk x VB #VBSince08,” she captioned an Instagram post of the show.

The pop song was released in November 1997 as a part of the iconic British girl group’s album, “Spiceworld,” and is featured in their movie of the same name.

(L-R) Edward Enninful poses with Victoria Beckham and David Beckham. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Some fans took to Twitter in reaction to Beckham’s bringing back Posh Spice at the fashion week after-party. One user wrote: “Victoria Beckham dancing to spice up your life last night at her afterparty was exactly what I needed to wake up to today.”

victoria beckham dancing to spice up your life last night at her afterparty was exactly what i needed to wake up to today — big shak (@smackshakk) September 17, 2018

Another user added: “Something every one needs in their lives Victoria Beckham dancing to ‘Spice Up Your Life’ in 2018.”

Something every one needs in their lives Victoria Beckham dancing to ‘Spice Up Your Life’ in 2018 😍 https://t.co/hYCdAH0UIT — Chrissy H 🏳️‍🌈 (@Chris_1987) September 17, 2018

