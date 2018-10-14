Yeezy Boost ‘Triple White’ Kicks Star in SNL’s Parody of Kanye West’s Meeting With President Trump

Kanye West (R) shows President Donald Trump his iPhone, which depicts an image of an aircraft, during their meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC.

“Saturday Night Live” opened its third show of the season with an amusing spoof of Kanye West’s buzzed-about meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House Thursday. And a pair of newly-released Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Triple White” sneakers made an appearance during the skit.

Alec Baldwin reprised his role as Trump — wig and all — while “SNL” cast member Chris Redd took on the rapper-turned-designer complete with his bright red “Make American Great Again” cap. “I flew here using the power of this hat,” he said during introductions.

Kanye West (L) and Jim Brown meeting with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House on Oct 11. CREDIT: Shutterstock Not two minutes into the parody, Baldwin’s Trump pulls out the all-white Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 sneakers from under his large wooden desk. “Kanye, I want to thank you for giving me a pair of your sneakers,” he said. “They’re perfect for me because they’re white, they’re wide and they’re never gonna be worth as much as you say they are.”

Kanye West makes a statement during his meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House on Thursday. CREDIT: Shutterstock During West’s actual meeting with Trump Thursday, he went on a 10-minute monologue, speaking on a range of subjects from mental health to “Superman” to his partnership with Adidas. “You gave me the heart to go to Adidas. This Adidas thing made me a billionaire,” he told the president.

Meanwhile, West was back on twitter again Saturday night after a short hiatus. He posted a series of videos that tackled mind control, among other things.

Watch the full SNL skit below.

Want more?

Here’s a First Look at the Upcoming Adidas Yeezy 500 ‘Salt’ Releasing Next Month