Karlie Kloss Makes a Leggy Arrival in Strappy Sandals at Restoration Hardware’s Grand Opening Party

Karlie Kloss at the unveiling of RH New York.

A slew of celebs and influencers stemming from various industries stepped out for Restoration Hardware’s RH New York store unveiling last night, kicking off New York Fashion Week.

The private event, held at the lavish six-floor luxury home furnishings shop and gallery located in Manhattan’s historic Meatpacking District, saw Karlie Kloss sporting a chic navy blue ensemble completed with strappy ankle-tie sandals.

Karlie Kloss wearing a navy blue dress with matching strappy ankle-tie sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Socialite-turned-designer Nicky Hilton showed off a black and white polka dot dress with an asymmetrical hemline from Oscar de la Renta paired with classic pointy black pumps. Hilton accessorized with an eye-catching black clutch bag.

Nicky Hilton sporting an asymmetrical polka dot dress with pointy black pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Nina Agdal wore a burgundy dress with a white trim and a curvy asymmetrical hem. She pulled things together with pointy nude leather pumps and a star-print clutch.

Nina Agdal wearing a burgundy dress with pointy nude leather pumps. CREDIT: Splash

Portia de Rossi was also on hand for the bash, wearing a long black dress boasting a pleated skirt and a pair of black T-strap ankle-tie heels.

Portia de Rossi sporting a long pleated black dress with pointy T-strap ankle-tie heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Martha Stewart, Ryan Seacrest, Taylor Hill, Elizabeth Chambers and more were also in attendance to help RH chairman and CEO Gary Friedman launch the store.

Want more?

Super-Tall Supermodel Karlie Kloss’ Shoe Size Will Surprise You