Karlie Kloss Makes a Leggy Arrival in Strappy Sandals at Restoration Hardware’s Grand Opening Party

A slew of celebs and influencers stemming from various industries stepped out for Restoration Hardware’s RH New York store unveiling last night, kicking off New York Fashion Week.
The private event, held at the lavish six-floor luxury home furnishings shop and gallery located in Manhattan’s historic Meatpacking District, saw Karlie Kloss sporting a chic navy blue ensemble completed with strappy ankle-tie sandals.
Socialite-turned-designer Nicky Hilton showed off a black and white polka dot dress with an asymmetrical hemline from Oscar de la Renta paired with classic pointy black pumps. Hilton accessorized with an eye-catching black clutch bag.
Meanwhile, Nina Agdal wore a burgundy dress with a white trim and a curvy asymmetrical hem. She pulled things together with pointy nude leather pumps and a star-print clutch.
Portia de Rossi was also on hand for the bash, wearing a long black dress boasting a pleated skirt and a pair of black T-strap ankle-tie heels.
Martha Stewart, Ryan Seacrest, Taylor Hill, Elizabeth Chambers and more were also in attendance to help RH chairman and CEO Gary Friedman launch the store.
Want more?
Super-Tall Supermodel Karlie Kloss’ Shoe Size Will Surprise You