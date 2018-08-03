Princess Beatrice and Eugenie Had a Big Fight Over Affordable Shoes You Probably Have in Your Closet

Princess Beatrice and Eugenie are opening up in a rare interview with British Vogue. Within the magazine’s September 2018 issue, the royal sisters shared that one of their most heated arguments was over affordable sneakers that are a closet staple for many.

“One of the biggest fights we ever had was about a pair of Converse trainers,” 29-year-old Beatrice divulged. “We have the same size feet and both of us had identical pairs. One pair got trashed and the other sister may have swapped them.”

Some basic styles from the brand can cost around $40 to $50. Who knew princess’ could actually be incredibly relatable?

Princess Eugenie wearing off white Converse with Princess Beatrice in 2012. CREDIT: Ikon Pictures Ltd./Shutterstock

The sisters also revealed in their first joint interview ever that they often lean on each for support when they’re the subject of public ridicule, such as when they both received harsh criticism for their fascinators at William and Kate’s wedding in 2011.

“There was a horrible article that had been written about Beatrice and she got really upset. We were just about to step out [at a Buckingham Palace garden party] and she had a bit of a wobble and cried. I was looking after her,” Eugenie, 28, described. “And then about an hour later, I had a wobble and started crying and Bea was there for me.”

Princess Beatrice (R) sporting pink Converse sneakers in 2008. CREDIT: Ikon Pictures Ltd./Shutterstock

