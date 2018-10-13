Prince Harry Could Use a New Pair of Dress Shoes

Kate Middleton isn’t the only royal who has a penchant for recycling clothes and footwear she’s worn many times before.

For Princess Eugenie’s wedding yesterday, Prince Harry appeared to sport the same pair of shoes he wore for a friend’s wedding in August.

The Duke of Sussex, 34, donned navy socks and classic black leather dress shoes for his cousin’s big day. Upon close examination, the prince’s brogues could use a repair. The left shoe, in particular, featured a large hole and a slightly worn heel.

Prince Harry arriving at Prince Eugenie’s wedding to Jack Brooksbank on Oct. 12. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The minor wardrobe malfunction aside, The Duke of Sussex seamlessly complemented his wife, Meghan Markle’s navy Givenchy ensemble. He wore a black jacket with tails paired with a navy waistcoat, a coordinating light blue tie, and gray pinstripe pants.

A look at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arriving at the chapel from behind. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Prince Harry wore the same shoes back in August when he stepped out for the wedding of his childhood friend Charlie van Straubenzee in Surrey, England. In fact, he chose a very similar head-to-toe look for both occasions.

A close-up view of Prince Harry’s worn shoes featuring a visible hole in the sole and a battered heel. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Prince Harry attending the wedding of Daisy Jenks and Charlie van Straubenzee with wife Meghan Markle in August. CREDIT: Shutterstock

