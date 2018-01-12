Gigi and Bella Hadid Step Out in Boot Trends of the Season for Mom Yolanda’s Show Premiere

Gigi and Bella Hadid in New York. Splash

In a sisterly fashion moment yesterday, Gigi and Bella Hadid stepped out in style to celebrate Yolanda Hadid’s 54th birthday.

While the supermodel sisters were spotted rocking totally different looks leaving Gigi’s apartment in New York last night, both pulled things together with statement boots.

Heading to the premiere of their mom’s new show on Lifetime, “Making a Model With Yolanda Hadid,” which aired at 10 p.m. EST, Bella dressed in a Situationist fall ’17 burgundy leather belted button-up coatdress and knee-high white almond-toe boots from Gianvito Rossi. Meanwhile, her older sis wore a printed Versace spring ’18 top with black cropped trousers and Christian Louboutin booties.

Gigi’s pointy leather lace-up ankle boots baring a metal toe detail complemented the black stripes in her luxe top from the iconic Italian label. The 22-year-old Reebok ambassador completed her ensemble with a glittering Amanda Pearl chain-link micro clutch bag. As for her little sis — the Nike spokesmodel’s sleek white leather boot, featuring a block heel, showed off her toned gams for the occasion.

During the event, where they also celebrated the former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star turning 54, the girls presented Yolanda with a “Making a Model”-themed birthday cake.

Both models took to social media to wish Yolanda a happy birthday, posting sweet throwback pictures with touching notes. “Your beauty is only outweighed by your compassion, ability to help others, and your endless talents,” Gigi wrote.

