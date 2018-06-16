A Look at MTV Honoree Lena Waithe’s Trailblazing Style

Lena Waithe at the premiere of "Ready Player One" in L.A. in March.

MTV is bestowing Lena Waithe with its Trailblazer Award on Monday and it’s no wonder why — she’s a triple threat (actor-writer-producer) who has been ruling 2018 already. Moreover, the first black women to take home a trophy for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series for Netflix’s “Master of None” is one who embraces confident and comfortable style for all occasions.

For the 2018 Met Gala themed “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,” Waithe wore a bold, head-turning Carolina Herrera look featuring a rainbow cape celebrating the LGBTQ community. And she also regularly shows off her impressive sneaker collection on the red carpet and on Instagram.

Lena Waithe wearing Carolina Herrera. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

“You talk about church and Catholicism, it’s about—you were made in God’s image…The theme to me is be yourself,” Waithe shared with Complex mag on the red carpet of her Pride-inspired outfit.

Dressed more casually for a special L.A. screening of “Dear White People” season 2 in May, the creator and executive producer of Showtime’s “The Chi” sported red Fear of God drawstring track pants with white stripes down the side tucked into luxe $995 white and pearl gray leather high-top basketball sneakers, also from the Jerry Lorenzo-founded label.

Waithe also wore a coordinating gray sweatshirt tee with a white collar poking out and topped things off with a gray wide-brim hat.

Waithe wearing Fear of God sneakers at a screening of "Dear White People" Season 2. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The 34-year-old Chicago native rocked white cement Air Jordan 3s paired with black trousers and a black Prince graphic T-shirt worn underneath a black varsity jacket-blazer hybrid with purple numbering on white sleeves for the L.A. premiere of Steven Spielberg’s “Ready Player One,” in which she made her big-screen debut performance.

Lena Waithe wearing white Air Jordan 3s. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

At the fantasy-thriller film’s London premiere, also in March, Waithe — whose sneaker closet was snapped by Annie Leibovitz for her Vanity Fair April cover story — donned a navy suit teamed with a white shirt, a sandy-colored coat and sleek black patent leather loafers boasting tassel embellishments.

Lena Waithe wearing patent leather tassel loafers at a premiere. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Tune in to the MTV Movie and TV Awards hosted by Tiffany Haddish on Monday at 9 p.m. ET.

Want more?

Nike Relaunches Old-School Campaign Starring Lena Waithe