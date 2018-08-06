Instagrammers Are Mocking Kim Kardashian West’s Pose Modeling the New Yeezy 350 Butter

Some of Kim Kardashian’s 115 million Instagram followers have taken to mocking her latest post, a promo shot for the recently released Yeezy 350 Butter, designed by her husband, Kanye West.

In the photo (below) the 37-year-old KKW Beauty founder is seen modeling a charcoal gray Yeezy underwear set with the new soft yellow Yeezy Butters while laying on a white bed and staring off into the distance. “Like butter. #Butter350’s #yeezy,” she captioned the snap.

Like butter. #Butter350’s #yeezy A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 6, 2018 at 8:06am PDT

Many took note of her pose in the shot and decided to share their unfiltered thoughts. One follower wrote “Why does this remind me of the ‘I’ve fallen and can’t get up,’ ” referencing the commercial of a fall-alert system for seniors that has been made into a meme. Another commented: “Looks like she fell off a building 🤣🤣😂😂.” Another follower quipped, “when you’re told not to be dramatic.”

“But this reminds me of a chalk outline from GTA,” a user added. “This has got to be the most awkward picture i have seen,” said another.

Amid all of the comments on her pose and appearance, fans still took notice of the shoes. “Suddenly I want them,” one user wrote, tagging a friend.

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 v2 Butter dropped for $220 on June 30.

Shoes on the bed? You call yourself a role model? :P — Tyler McCarthy (@TylerMcCarthy) August 6, 2018

