Kim Kardashian Shows Unreleased Yeezys on Her Instagram

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West spend the day together in New York.

More Yeezys are slated to drop this fall, but until then, Kim Kardashian West is here to keep fans on their toes by previewing unreleased colorways of husband Kanye West’s ultrapopular footwear via social media.

Taking to Instagram Monday following her Beautycon appearance in L.A. yesterday, the reality star-turned-makeup mogul gave her followers a glimpse of upcoming Yeezy models including the Yeezy Boost 350 v2 “Transparent” as well as new a version of the 700 silhouette.

“Look at these new knit 350s — I’m so excited about them,” she says, panning the camera over a pair of white and gray Yeezys featuring a new Primeknit patterned construction with a see-through stripe. West previously tweeted a snippet of the shoe in April after his return to Twitter, with many of his followers asking how they could get their hands on a pair of the futuristic kicks.

Additionally, the 37-year-old mom of three showed off a new Yeezy 700 iteration coming in a similar gray and white colorway with blue reflective detailing surrounding the toe box and along both sides of the sneaker.

This comes a week after Kardashian revealed via the same platform that she’s been curating vintage Yeezy shoe collections for each of her three children. Moreover, the Yeezy 500 in “Utility Black” dropped on July 7 retailing for $200.

Want more?

Kim Kardashian Cried When Kanye West Threw Out Around 250 Pairs of Her Shoes

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Are Relationship Goals in Twinning Reflective Kicks

Three Hotly-Anticipated Summer Yeezy Releases Might Be Delayed Due to ‘Mass-Production Factory Issues’