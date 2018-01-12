Kim, Khloé & Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Get Caught in a Flash Mob Wearing Yeezy

Kim Kardashian Splash

Leave it to the Kardashians to get caught in a flash mob.

Hitting up the Westfield Topanga Mall in Los Angeles on Thursday, expectant moms Kim and Khloé were spotted grabbing some ice cream while older sister Kourtney was at the center of the action, dancing along with members of the flash mob. Kim is expecting her third child with designer Kanye West via surrogacy.

The 38-year-old mom of three rocked an all-black look featuring a bodysuit tucked into matching sweatpants with Yeezy Wave Runner 700s for the occasion. Meanwhile, Kim indulged in a double-scoop cone while rocking Yeezy camouflage pants paired with a gray tank top and Season 6 pointy gray sock boots.

#khloekardashian #kourtneykardashian ❤️ A post shared by 𝕜𝕒𝕣𝕕𝕒𝕤𝕙𝕛𝕖𝕟𝕟𝕖𝕣𝕝𝕦𝕧𝕒 (@kardashjennerluva) on Jan 12, 2018 at 12:20pm PST

As for the Good American designer, multicolored strappy sandals complemented her brown skin-tight dress and oversize coat.

Want more?

Gigi and Bella Hadid Step Out in Boot Trends of the Season for Mom Yolanda’s Show Premiere

Kyrie Irving’s New Nike Sneakers Get Covered in Flowers for Chinese New Year

Kim Kardashian Wears Yeezy Calabasas Look for Sister Lunch with Kourtney & Khloe