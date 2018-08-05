‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ is back with it’s 15th Season

For fans of the Kardashian-Jenner clan the wait is over, as the 15th season of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” returns tonight on its home network E!.

While Kris recently told Us, “We have so much fun, we miss one another when we’re not filming.”

Recent sneak-peaks of the episodes to come seem to show otherwise. Viewers can expect to see family feuds brewing between the sisters; with the eldest, Kourtney, usually on the outskirts.

On a calmer note, nurturing is also on full display due to three new additions to the family.

Khloé and Kylie, have both been welcomed into motherhood after giving birth to their daughters True and Stormi, who were born months apart; as well as Kim, who welcomed her daughter Chicago via surrogate with Kanye West.

The rapper-designer, who regularly taps his wife and sisters-in-law to help model his work, has recently teased his latest creation, the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 ‘Static’. Slated for a December 2018 release, the shoe is composed of a Primeknit patterned upper, in gray and white, and is highlighted by a translucent side stripe and a classic lace-up silhouette.

Other shoe-super stars in the family are Kendall, Kylie and Kim. In 2016, Kylie starred in a Puma campaign and a year later Kendall was announced as the newest face of Adidas Originals. In spring 2016, Kylie and Kendall also launched their own shoe line. However, it was Kim who started it all by becoming one of the founders of online shoe-subscription brand ShoeDazzle in 2009.