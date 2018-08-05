Super-Tall Supermodel Karlie Kloss’ Shoe Size Will Surprise You

Karlie Kloss is arguably one of the tallest models in the fashion industry standing at statuesque 6 foot 2. For comparison, Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid are 5 foot 10, while Bella Hadid is only 5 foot 9. However, the newly engaged Victoria’s Secret alum has relatively small feet for her towering height.

Kloss reportedly wears a shoe size 9, which while on the larger side, is actually somewhat surprising due to how tall she is. You’d think that the Carolina Herrera favorite would be a size 10 or larger since she’s over 6 foot tall. However, height and foot size often doesn’t seem to align. For example, Paris Hilton, who is 5 foot 8, wears a size 11 shoe.

Karlie Kloss towers over designer Jason Wu at the CFDA Fashion Awards in June. CREDIT: Matteo Prandoni/Shutterstock

Despite being taller than most people around her, including many men, Kloss has never appeared to let her height hold her back from wearing high heels, even if she towers over her friends in pictures. The 26-year-old — who is slated to wed Josh Kushner, the younger brother of President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner — often wears sky-high pumps and sandals on the red carpet and when stepping out.

Karlie Kloss with Carolina Herrera de Baez. CREDIT: Richard Young/Shutterstock

In fact, the cover girl rocked soaring 5-inch Giuseppe Zanotti heels with a sultry black minidress to celebrate her birthday in 2017.

