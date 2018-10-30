Kanye West Announces He’s Distancing Himself From Politics

Kanye West has finally come to a major realization: Politics and Yeezy don’t exactly mix. Following months of riling up fans with his fervent support and love for President Donald Trump (and culminating with a line of controversial “Blexit” merch), the rapper-turned-designer has decided to distance himself from politics.

Taking to , as he often does, today, West wrote: “My eyes are now wide open and now realize I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in. I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative!!!”

My eyes are now wide open and now realize I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in. I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative !!! — ye (@kanyewest) October 30, 2018

I introduced Candace to the person who made the logo and they didn’t want their name on it so she used mine. I never wanted any association with Blexit. I have nothing to do with it. — ye (@kanyewest) October 30, 2018

The polarizing rapper and father of three also tweeted: “I would like to thank my family, loved ones and community for supporting my ACTUAL beliefs and my vision for a better world.”

This comes on the heels of wife Kim Kardashian opening up to CNN’s Van Jones about West and his beliefs in the latest episode of “Be Woke. Vote Presents the Messy Truth With Van Jones.”

“I always say this: It takes him about four years to write a song — to explain, to communicate what he wants to say,” she explained. “So when he tweets something in two minutes, what’s going on in his mind and what he thinks and what he’s trying to say…he might not be the best communicator. But he has the best heart and I know what he means.”

I would like to thank my family, loved ones, and community for supporting my ACTUAL beliefs and my vision for a better world. — ye (@kanyewest) October 30, 2018

Want more?

The Dissonance of Kanye West: Incredibly Influential Yet Too Erratic for Fashion Brands?