Hayden Panettiere Goes Barefoot and Dances in a Dirty Parking Lot

Hayden Panettiere dancing outside Craig's in L.A. with an unknown guy.

Hayden Panettiere’s shoes were nowhere to be seen as she was captured leaving dinner at Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood, Calif., with a mystery man last night.

The “Nashville alum” went as she strolled out of the celebrity hotspot. Clad in a vibrant multicolored floral number by Givenchy, she was even caught dancing in the popular eatery’s parking lot.

Hayden Panettiere CREDIT: Splash

The 28-year-old actress, who is believed to be 5 feet tall, accessorized her luxe dress with a bejeweled bracelet and wore her curly locks in a messy updo for the outing. Moreover, with no tote or clutch bag in sight either, the former “Heroes” starlet simply held onto her phone.

Panettiere, who shares a 3-year-old daughter Kaya with 42-year-old Wladimir Klitschko, has apparently split from the Ukranian ex-boxer, according to her mother Lesley Vogel. The couple was previously engaged.

Hayden Panettiere dancing barefoot in the street. CREDIT: Splash

But the “Remember the Titans” actress appeared to be in a great mood, smiling and holding hands with her companion, who dressed in a simple pale gray T-shirt, light-wash jeans, black boots and a navy backward baseball cap.

Hayden Panettiere CREDIT: Splash

Hayden Panettiere wears no shoes. CREDIT: Splash

