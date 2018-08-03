Sign up for our newsletter today!

Hayden Panettiere Goes Barefoot and Dances in a Dirty Parking Lot

By Allie Fasanella
Actress Hayden Panettiere is seen in a floral dress outside Craig's restaurant in Los Angeles, California.Among the other celebrities seen are Ellen Degeneres and Barbara Davis.Pictured: Hayden PanettiereRef: SPL5014114 020818 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Bauer-Griffin / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: +39 02 4399 8577Sydney: +61 02 9240 7700photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Hayden Panettiere dancing outside Craig's in L.A. with an unknown guy.
CREDIT: Splash

Hayden Panettiere’s shoes were nowhere to be seen as she was captured leaving dinner at Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood, Calif., with a mystery man last night.

The “Nashville alum” went barefoot as she strolled out of the celebrity hotspot. Clad in a vibrant multicolored floral number by Givenchy, she was even caught dancing in the popular eatery’s parking lot.

The 28-year-old actress, who is believed to be 5 feet tall, accessorized her luxe dress with a bejeweled bracelet and wore her curly locks in a messy updo for the outing. Moreover, with no tote or clutch bag in sight either, the former “Heroes” starlet simply held onto her phone.

Panettiere, who shares a 3-year-old daughter Kaya with 42-year-old Wladimir Klitschko, has apparently split from the Ukranian ex-boxer, according to her mother Lesley Vogel. The couple was previously engaged.

But the “Remember the Titans” actress appeared to be in a great mood, smiling and holding hands with her companion, who dressed in a simple pale gray T-shirt, light-wash jeans, black boots and a navy backward baseball cap.

