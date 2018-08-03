Hayden Panettiere Goes Barefoot and Dances in a Dirty Parking Lot

Hayden Panettiere’s shoes were nowhere to be seen as she was captured leaving dinner at Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood, Calif., with a mystery man last night.
The “Nashville alum” went barefoot as she strolled out of the celebrity hotspot. Clad in a vibrant multicolored floral number by Givenchy, she was even caught dancing in the popular eatery’s parking lot.
The 28-year-old actress, who is believed to be 5 feet tall, accessorized her luxe dress with a bejeweled bracelet and wore her curly locks in a messy updo for the outing. Moreover, with no tote or clutch bag in sight either, the former “Heroes” starlet simply held onto her phone.
Panettiere, who shares a 3-year-old daughter Kaya with 42-year-old Wladimir Klitschko, has apparently split from the Ukranian ex-boxer, according to her mother Lesley Vogel. The couple was previously engaged.
But the “Remember the Titans” actress appeared to be in a great mood, smiling and holding hands with her companion, who dressed in a simple pale gray T-shirt, light-wash jeans, black boots and a navy backward baseball cap.
