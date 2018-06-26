Former President George H.W. Bush Wears Bill Clinton Socks at His Home in Maine

Former President George H.W. Bush is well-known for his colorful, statement-making socks — and it seems he has the perfect pair for every occasion.

Yesterday, the 94-year-old hosted his longtime friend and fellow former president Bill Clinton at his home in coastal Kennebunkport, Maine, where he is spending the summer. To welcome him, Bush wore a pair of black and blue socks emblazoned with Clinton’s face. He shared a picture of his fashionable feet on his personal Twitter feed, adding the lighthearted caption: “Special visit today with a great friend — and now, a best-selling author. Luckily I had a freshly laundered pair of @BillClinton socks to mark the occasion.”

Clinton fans can scoop up their own pair of the socks, manufactured by Socksmith, for just $10. The brand also offers styles featuring former presidents Barack Obama, Abraham Lincoln and John F. Kennedy.

In April, Bush made another memorable sartorial statement to honor the legacy of his late wife, Barbara, wearing festive socks featuring stacks of books to her funeral. The design paid subtle tribute to her lifelong work as a champion of literacy awareness.

During his Kennebunkport visit, Clinton had an opportunity to meet Bush’s new service dog, Sully, a yellow Labrador named after former airline pilot Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger III, who is famous for miraculously landing a severely damaged passenger jet atop New York’s Hudson River and saving all 155 passengers and crew aboard in 2009. The dog was trained by Guide Dog Foundation and America’s VetDogs, a nonprofit organization that provides service dogs at no cost to veterans, active-duty service members and first responders with disabilities. The newest Bush family member already has his own Instagram account, @sullyhwbush, to chronicle his daily adventures and canine musings.

