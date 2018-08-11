How to Watch the Teen Choice Awards Red Carpet Live Stream for Free

The ever-entertaining Teen Choice Awards are on Sunday, and you’re not going to want to miss out on all the star-studded red carpet action. The two-hour show, which Nick Cannon will host with help from YouTube sensation Lele Pons, will air live on Fox at 8 p.m. ET from The Forum in Los Angeles.

Viewers interested in the celebrity red carpet fashion can tune into the live stream on Sunday through the TCA Twitter page starting at 4 p.m. PT. Moreover, a pre-show will also be streaming on Fox TV’s YouTube as well as the 2018 Teen Choice Facebook page.

Zendaya at the 2017 Teen Choice Awards. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Notable nominations include Chadwick Boseman and Lupita Nyong’o for Choice Liplock in “Black Panther,” Taylor Swift’s “Delicate” for Choice Pop Song, Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart for Choice TV Ship in “Riverdale,” Nick Jonas for Choice Scene Stealer in “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” “Ocean’s 8” for Choice Summer Movie and Donald Glover for Choice Summer Movie Actor for his role in “Solo: A Star Wars Story.”

Millie Bobby Brown wearing Kenzo at the 2017 Teen Choice Awards. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

More to expect? The cast of ultra-popular CW show “Riverdale” is set to attend in addition to stars such as Chris Pratt, Anna Kendrick, Zac Efron, Nina Dobrev, Chloe Grace Moretz, Louis Tomlinson and Lucy Hale.

Meanwhile, Meghan Trainor and Khalid will take the stage to perform.

Want more?

You Won’t Believe How the Teen Choice Awards Looked Nearly 20 Years Ago

Vanessa Hudgens & More Celebs Who Sizzled in Sandals at the Teen Choice Awards

What You Didn’t See at the Teen Choice Awards