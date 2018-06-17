How to Watch the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards Red Carpet

Tiffany Haddish is slated to host the 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards, celebrating both the big and small screens on Monday at 9 p.m. ET, and it’s sure to be quite the show. Will the comedian’s favorite and now-famous Alexander McQueen dress make a resurgence?

.Luckily, you can catch all the action by tuning into the red carpet-pre show hosted by Josh Horowitz and Nessa on Twitter starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Nominations for Best Movie include “Girls Trip” — Haddish’s breakout role — “Black Panther” and “Avengers: Infinity War,” while on the television side, “Stranger Things” and “13 Reasons Why” will be going head-to-head in the Best Show category.

Tiffany Haddish on "Saturday Night Live." CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Chris Pratt will receive this year’s Generation Award for his body of work while triple threat Lena Waithe will take home the 2018 Trailblazer Award, of which stars like Emma Stone and Emma Watson have picked up in the past.

Hollywood’s biggest stars like Chadwick Boseman, Timothée Chalamet, Millie Bobby Brown and Saoirse Ronan, who are all nominated for their performances in film and television this year, are sure to make an appearance on the red carpet — which you’re not going to want to miss out.

Lena Waithe wearing white Air Jordan 3s. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

