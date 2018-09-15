How to Watch the Emmys Red Carpet Live Stream

The 70th annual Emmy Awards are on Sunday — and television fans have reason to be excited

Not only is this a hallmark year for the awards show, but it could also mark a historic year for Asian representation in Hollywood. Sandra Oh made Emmys history when the nominees came out in July, becoming the first Asian woman to be nominated for Best Lead in a Drama for her work on “Killing Eve.” The “Grey’s Anatomy” alum could have another landmark moment if she wins for her role.

In addition to being a nominee, Oh is among those slated to present at the ceremony, joining a list that includes Millie Bobby Brown, Tina Fey and Kit Harington.

The Emmys are to be hosted by funny men Colin Jost and Michael Che, who are co-anchors of the Weekend Update segment on “Saturday Night Live.” They will be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

To watch the show itself, tune into NBC at 8 p.m. ET on Sept. 17. The Emmys can also be streamed at NBC.com or by using the NBC app, both free so long as you log into your network provider.

E! will also be streaming live from the red carpet beginning at 4 p.m. ET. Giuliana Rancic, Jason Kennedy, Kristin Dos Santos and Justin Sylvester will host the red carpet pre-show for the network.

