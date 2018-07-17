More Proof That Cardi B Is Having Her Best Year Yet

Cardi B has had a phenomenal 2018.

The rapper and breakout artist released her debut studio album “Invasion of Privacy,” was named to Time magazine’s list of 100 most influential people in the world, gave birth to daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus — and now she’s leading the pack of artists nominated at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards.

Cardi racked up 10 nominations, including song, artist and video of the year. Half of those shoutouts were given to “Finesse,” the ’90s-inspired music video collaboration with Bruno Mars, who scored six nods.

However, the “I Like It” star also has her fair share of competition, with the Carters — a dynamic hip-hop duo of married musicians Beyoncé and Jay-Z — receiving eight nominations for their work on the recently released “Apesh–” that was set in the Louvre Museum in Paris. (Bey and Jay are on their second co-headlining stadium tour, “On the Run II.”)

Beyoncé and Jay-Z at the "On the Run II" tour in Cardiff, Wales, U.K. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The power couple is trailed by “This Is America” talent Childish Gambino and “God’s Plan” rapper Drake, with seven nominations each, as well as the newly engaged Ariana Grande and former Fifth Harmony member Camila Cabello with five each.

MTV collaborated with Instagram’s IGTV to reveal the list of nominees, and fans can vote for their favorites across the award show’s eight categories — counting Video of the Year, Artist of the Year and Best Collaboration — on Vma.mtv.com until Friday, Aug. 10.

The VMAs will air live from Radio City Music Hall in New York on Monday, Aug. 20, at 9 p.m. EST.

