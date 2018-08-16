Cardi B to Open the MTV VMAs — & Other Performers in the All-Star Lineup

Cardi B is back.

The rapper, who canceled her summer concert dates due to new motherhood, is set to open this year’s MTV Video Music Awards, marking her first live performance since giving birth to daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus last month. (The last time she took the stage was in April at the Broccoli City Festival in Washington, D.C.)

The Steve Madden brand ambassador announced the exciting news on Instagram. “See you there!” Cardi wrote in the caption. The VMAs air on Aug. 20 at 8 p.m. EST.

See you there ! A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on Aug 15, 2018 at 1:28pm PDT

Along with Cardi is a star-studded lineup of performers that include fellow rap stars Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott and Logic, as well as Post Malone, Shawn Mendes, Panic! At the Disco and the recently engaged Ariana Grande. Jennifer Lopez will also make an appearance onstage — her first time performing at the awards show since 2001. (She received this year’s coveted Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.)

Cardi also leads this year’s VMA nominations with 10 nods, followed by The Carters — Beyoncé and Jay Z’s joint project — at eight and Childish Gambino and Drake tied at seven.

The new mom recently made headlines for pulling out of a tour with “Finesse” co-hitmaker Bruno Mars, which begins on Sept. 7 in Denver, sharing that she wanted to spend more time with her newborn. The 25-year-old and her husband, Migos member Offset, welcomed Kulture on July 10.

