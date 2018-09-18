Padma Lakshmi Rewears J.Mendel Dress & Supports ACLU With Blue Ribbon

Padma Lakshmi has the world talking about her Emmys look for few reasons tonight.

The “Top Chef” star is wearing a recycled flowing red J. Mendel dress she rocked at the Vogue India Women of the Year Awards in October 2017 paired with slinky bronze sandals. The 48-year-old also noticeably donned a blue ribbon pinned to the waist of her gown in support of the American Civil Liberties Union (ALCU), for which she is an ambassador.

Padma Lakshmi wearing an ACLU blue ribbon on her red J. Mendel dress. CREDIT: Shutterstock

During an interview on the red carpet, Lakshmi shared why aligns herself with the organization. “I came to this country as an immigrant myself and I think it’s important we remember that America is what it is because we’re a nation of immigrants. It’s also important for America to keep our word.”

“I’m excited to wear this beautiful J. Mendel dress again,” Lakshmi told People. “I think in this day and age we should stop sending the message to young women and girls that we all have these endless closets of clothes we never wear more than once, especially on a red carpet.”

A closer look at Padma Lakshmi sporting a blue ribbon. CREDIT: Shutterstock

She added, “The hours that it takes, the artisans’ labor and the gorgeous fabrics all deserve to be worn again and treasured. It seems wasteful not to enjoy these dresses.”

