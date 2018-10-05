Sign up for our newsletter today!

How to Watch the AMAs Red Carpet

By Allie Fasanella
Allie Fasanella

Allie Fasanella

More Stories By Allie

View All
Tracee Ellis Ross 2017 amas
Tracee Ellis Ross at the 2017 AMAs.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The 46th American Music Awards are happening next Tuesday, and if you’re hoping to join in on all the red carpet action, FN is here to tell you how.

This year, a two-hour pre-show will begin at 6 p.m. ET from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and stream live on the official AMAs YouTube channel. Dick Clark Productions announced Thursday that Jessie James Decker, Erika Jayne, Scott Evans, AJ Gibson, Laura Marano and Zach Sang will all host the show, which will include exclusive interviews with nominees, presenters and performers.

Tracee Ellis Ross, 2017 American Music Awards
Tracee Ellis Ross wearing a sequined floor-length dress and Tamara Mellon heels.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

“Black-ish” star Tracee Ellis Ross is slated to return as the main event’s host for the second consecutive year, while Taylor Swift is set to open the show with a live performance of “Look What You Made Me Do.” Cardi B — who holds the highest number of nominations along with Drake at eight each — will also take the stage to perform her hit song “I Like It” with J Balvin and Bad Bunny.

The show will also include tributes to Aretha Franklin and Queen. Additionally, Jennifer Lopez announced yesterday that she will be performing a new song from her upcoming romantic comedy, “Second Act.”

The AMAs start at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Want more?

What the AMA Red Carpet Looked Like 10 Years Ago — Beyoncé, Rihanna, Miley and More

Cardi B Shops at Barneys in a Bathrobe & $1,000 Slippers That Match Her Pink Pedi

Selena Gomez Debuts an Edgy Look With Blond Hair, Leather Minidress and Pumps

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad