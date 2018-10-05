How to Watch the AMAs Red Carpet

The 46th American Music Awards are happening next Tuesday, and if you’re hoping to join in on all the red carpet action, FN is here to tell you how.

This year, a two-hour pre-show will begin at 6 p.m. ET from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and stream live on the official AMAs YouTube channel. Dick Clark Productions announced Thursday that Jessie James Decker, Erika Jayne, Scott Evans, AJ Gibson, Laura Marano and Zach Sang will all host the show, which will include exclusive interviews with nominees, presenters and performers.

Tracee Ellis Ross wearing a sequined floor-length dress and Tamara Mellon heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

“Black-ish” star Tracee Ellis Ross is slated to return as the main event’s host for the second consecutive year, while Taylor Swift is set to open the show with a live performance of “Look What You Made Me Do.” Cardi B — who holds the highest number of nominations along with Drake at eight each — will also take the stage to perform her hit song “I Like It” with J Balvin and Bad Bunny.

The show will also include tributes to Aretha Franklin and Queen. Additionally, Jennifer Lopez announced yesterday that she will be performing a new song from her upcoming romantic comedy, “Second Act.”

The AMAs start at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

