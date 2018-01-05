You Won’t Believe These Surreal Hand-Painted Nike Sneakers

By /
Nike Air Force 1 Hand Painted
Nike Air Force 1 hand-painted custom shoes sole detail.
Joshua Vides

With the popularity of custom sneakers continuing to surge, it can be a challenge for some artists to come up with original ideas that stand out from the pack. But designer Joshua Vides did just that with a surreal customized design that’s had social media buzzing this week.

For this project, Vides hand-painted a pair of Nike Air Force 1 Lows, creating a stylized effect that looks like something more like what you might find on the pages of a comic book than an actual sneaker you can wear. But according to Vides, not only are the kicks wearable, but they’re for sale in extremely limited quantities.

Related
Virgil Abloh's Off-White x Nike 'The Ten' Collection Is Releasing Again

Just 25 pairs of the unique sneakers were produced. They were created using a black acrylic paint on Nike’s iconic white-on-white Air Force 1. According to Vides, each pair takes around four to five hours to complete.

The sneakers are available through today for $400, so don’t hesitate if you want to make this look your own. They’re available now from Vides’ Shopify site but won’t last for long.

Nike Air Force 1 Hand Painted Custom Nike Air Force 1 custom shoes. Joshua Vides

Want more?

A Look Inside a Counterfeit Factory Making Off-White x Nike Sneakers

Fear of God Ends Partnership With Vans, Confirms Nike Collaboration Coming in 2018

Nike Is Giving Its Fan-Favorite ‘Galaxy’ Foamposite Sneaker a Makeover in 2018