You Won’t Believe These Surreal Hand-Painted Nike Sneakers

Nike Air Force 1 hand-painted custom shoes sole detail. Joshua Vides

With the popularity of custom sneakers continuing to surge, it can be a challenge for some artists to come up with original ideas that stand out from the pack. But designer Joshua Vides did just that with a surreal customized design that’s had social media buzzing this week.

For this project, Vides hand-painted a pair of Nike Air Force 1 Lows, creating a stylized effect that looks like something more like what you might find on the pages of a comic book than an actual sneaker you can wear. But according to Vides, not only are the kicks wearable, but they’re for sale — in extremely limited quantities.

Just 25 pairs of the unique sneakers were produced. They were created using a black acrylic paint on Nike’s iconic white-on-white Air Force 1. According to Vides, each pair takes around four to five hours to complete.

The sneakers are available through today for $400, so don’t hesitate if you want to make this look your own. They’re available now from Vides’ Shopify site but won’t last for long.

Nike Air Force 1 custom shoes. Joshua Vides

