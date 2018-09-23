Here’s the Yeezy Release Schedule for the Rest of 2018

Hoping to snag a pair of Adidas Yeezy sneakers by the end of the year? You may be in luck.

There are eight more drops in store by early 2019, including new styles and old favorites, and Instagram account @yeezyseason2 has rounded up all the upcoming dates.

Fans of the 350 V2 in the Zebra and Semi Frozen colorways who were unable to get their hands on a pair the first time around may have a new opportunity. Drops for both styles are coming in December. A fresh Sesame colorway of the classic kick will debut in November.

The Yeezy 500 lands in Salt in November, with an aubergine shade set to drop sometime in fall or winter.

The Yeezy 700 V2 — an unreleased style — will be available for purchase in a purplish gray the same month, with a white and gray colorway to follow in December or early 2019.

Kanye West teased the sneaker at the Chicago White Sox game on Sunday, where he threw out the first pitch while clad in a white and gray pair of 700 V2.

Kanye West throws the first pitch at the Cubs-White Sox game. CREDIT: Nam Y Huh/AP/Shutterstock

The rapper — who sported a White Sox jersey and a pair of baggy sweatpants — was accompanied by his son, Saint.

Kanye West’s shoes. CREDIT: Nam Y Huh/AP/Shutterstock

While Kim Kardashian and West frequently clad their kids in Yeezy footwear, Saint wore black Vans sneakers instead of kicks from his father’s brand.

