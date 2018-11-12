Here’s How to Get the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 ‘Zebra’ Restock

Adidas is restocking the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Zebra” this week, and if you want to make sure you get a pair, you need to act fast.

Yeezymafia.com is now accepting a $26 securing fee for U.S. customers to lock in a pair of the coveted sneakers, which retail for $220 and release on Friday. According to the site, those interested will be redirected to another step in the buying process, where they can pick a size and complete the transaction. There is a limit of one pair per order, and all sales are final.

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Zebra” sneaker debuted in February 2017 to much fanfare. The look is executed in white, black and red hues, with a knit upper that sits atop a plush Boost midsole. The upper features “SPLY-350” written backwards in red across a stripe on the medial side.

In Yeezy-related news, Adidas CEO Kasper Rorsted spoke exclusively with FN last month about the retail strategy of Kanye West’s designed sneakers.

“With certain products, [we will focus] on brand activation, shortness on the volume, and other shoes will be more commercialized like we did with the [‘Triple White’ Yeezy Boost] 350 V2,” Rorsted told FN.

When asked about how mass production of certain shoes could impact the Yeezy line, the exec said it won’t make other limited releases less desirable.

“I think the brand can carry much broader products than it has so far, and we’re just getting to phase 2 in what we’re doing with Kanye,” Rorsted said. “If we didn’t continue to renew the products he’s bringing out, eventually you could get some fatigue. But I don’t think there’s risk for fatigue with what we’re doing. Actually, it’s on the contrary.”

