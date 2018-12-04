The Yeezy Boost 350 V2 ‘Static Reflective’ Is Limited to 5,000 Pairs

Kanye West’s acclaimed Adidas Yeezy sneaker releases are typically limited, but the upcoming drop will feature even fewer pairs than usual.

According to Yeezy Mafia on Twitter and Instagram, there will be 5,000 pairs made of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Static Reflective.” While the number of pairs has been revealed, a release date and price for the sneakers have not.

Yeezy Mafia also confirmed that the “Static Reflective” upper was more expensive to make than a typical 350 V2 release, but Adidas plans to keep the retail price the same.

While the releases are typically limited, Adidas and West have experimented this year with mass production, specifically with the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Triple White” in September.

While fans of West’s sneakers await more details on the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Static Reflective” drop, there’s another eye-catching style coming out soon to pick up. The Yeezy Mafia stated the Yeezy Boost 700 V2 “Static” colorway will arrive Dec. 29. The price of the sneakers and info on the amount of pairs produced have not yet been released.

