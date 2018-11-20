How to Secure a Pair of Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 ‘Sesame’ Ahead of Its Release

The long-awaited Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Sesame” is dropping this week, and you can secure your pair today via Yeezy Mafia.

Ahead of its release on Black Friday, customers in the U.S., Europe, Canada and Australia can take steps to ensure they get a pair by visiting Yeezymafia.com and paying a $26 securing fee. The website states that after paying the fee, shoppers will be directed to select their size and finish the order.

And just like other Yeezy drops on the site, there is a limit of one pair per order, and all sales are final.

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Sesame” boasts an upper in that color with matching laces, sitting atop a beige midsole and gum outsole.

The last shoe from Kanye West to hit stores was the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Zebra” restock. The kicks arrived Nov. 16 and also retailed for $220. Ahead of the release, Yeezy Mafia said via Instagram that there would be 12,481 pairs of the shoes available in the U.S. via Adidas.com.

Despite mixed sales results for Yeezy styles throughout the year, including the mass-produced Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Triple White” not selling out within a week of its release, sneaker collectors said the love for West’s shoes is not dead.

“It’s certainly in a place it hasn’t been before, but Yeezys will continue to sell out even if not as quick as they once did,” explained Mike “Mr. Foamer Simpson” Lytle. “So dead? Sure, if you’re looking at it relative to the previous Yeezy hype, you could say that. But not if you throw it into the mix with everything else. There’s still quite a bit of hype.”

