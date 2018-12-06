Here’s When the Yeezy Basketball Sneaker Will Hit Stores

Kanye West has teased his Adidas Yeezy basketball sneakers for months. And now fans of the rapper-turned-designer’s kicks have an idea of when they will drop.

According to a tweet from Yeezy Mafia, the long-awaited performance hoops look will arrive in the spring. While the season has been revealed, an exact release date and price point has not.

The release info was paired with an image shot of the black and gray shoes with a flash to show off their reflective elements, including the heel and detailing on the upper.

YZY BSKTBL

QUANTUM

SPRING 2019 pic.twitter.com/iCdxc9z8dQ — YEEZY MAFIA (@theyeezymafia) December 5, 2018

While ballers will undoubtedly want to wear these on the court, there’s still no word if they’ll be allowed by the NBA this season. In October, ESPN’s Nick DePaula reported on Twitter that the 3-M reflective heel could cause a distraction for fans in the arena and at home, sidelining a chance for them to see the hardwood.

But NBA’s vice president of identity, outfitting and equipment, Christopher Arena, said in October that sneakers slated to hit the court after the All-Star Game in February need to be approved by early December, giving West and Adidas enough time to come up with a new iteration that would be approved.

Want more?

Why the NBA Might Ban Kanye West’s Yeezy Basketball Sneaker

This Glow-in-the-Dark Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Has a Rumored Release Date

The Yeezy Boost 350 V2 ‘Static Reflective’ Is Limited to 5,000 Pairs