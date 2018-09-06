Did Kanye West’s Yeezy Basketball Shoe Get Leaked on Social Media?

Kanye West has long talked about releasing a Yeezy performance basketball shoe. And yesterday, the best images yet of a possible sample hit social media.

The sneaker is executed in an all-black colorway and features several nods to other Adidas Yeezy models. Most notably, the midsole and outsole is reminiscent of the acclaimed Yeezy Boost 350 V2 silhouette. (It also bears slight resemblance to another Adidas basketball sneaker, the Crazy Explosive). Also, the toecap looks similar to the beloved Wave Runner 700 shoe.

Despite the photo making its way to social media (first shared by Nice Kicks), there has been no word on whether it’s the Yeezy basketball model that West has promised, and no price point or release date was revealed.

The rapper-turned-designer first showcased his basketball look in April via Twitter in a series of tweets that teased many Yeezy styles. In July, West posted sketches of Yeezy sneakers on the social media platform, which included a basketball style. However, the crude drawings were not well received by his fans, who mocked them ruthlessly on Twitter.

To end August, West revealed another eye-catching Yeezy look, a glow-in-the-dark 350 V2 in a pair of colorways, including highlighter-esque green and orange hues.

