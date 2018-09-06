Another New Yeezy Gets Revealed on Twitter With Rapper 6ix9ine

Kanye West is getting sneaker fanatics excited with all the new Adidas Yeezy looks debuting on social media as of late. And there’s one in particular that fans of kicks will absolutely want that rapper 6ix9ine’s manager has a pair of right now.

Posted on popular Twitter account @theyeezymafia today is the low-cut Adidas Yeezy 700 VX in a bold electric green hue paired with black and “700” across the upper. Aside from two photos of the sneakers and an illustration, the account retweeted a photo from West of 6ix9ine holding one of the shoes and his manager, Tr3yway, holding the other.

On Tuesday, the manager of the “Fefe” rapper posted a similar photo Instagram, thanking West for what he referred to as the one-of-one Yeezys. Media personality DJ Akademiks also shared a video of the gifted sneakers.

While Tr3yway has a pair, a style that sneaker fanatics would love to get their hands on, there has been no word from West or Adidas if the Yeezy 700 VX will ever see the light of day in retail.

The Yeezy line has been buzzy as of late, with several new styles leaking online. Yesterday, images of an all-black performance basketball shoe hit social media, and at the end of August sneaker fans were treated to a look at two glow-in-the-dark Adidas Yeezy 350 V2 colorways.

