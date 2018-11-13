Here Are All the Pairs of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 ‘Zebra’ Restock Arriving This Week

Ever want to know how many pairs of Yeezys are available ahead of a launch? Thanks to Yeezy Mafia, we now know the quantities of each size that will drop for the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Zebra” restock Friday.

According to @yeezymafia on Instagram, there will be 12,481 pairs available in the U.S. via Adidas.com. The men’s sizes will range from 4 to 14.

The size with the most pairs produced, according to Yeezy Mafia, is 9.5 with 1,316 pairs. And on the low end is 13 with 125 pairs.

If you’re interested in getting a pair of the coveted Kanye West-designed sneakers, Yeezymafia.com is accepting a $26 securing fee for U.S. customers. The kicks retail for $220.

The website states that after the securing fee is processed, customers will be taken to another step to choose their size and complete the transaction. And there is a limit of one pair of sneakers per order, with all sales being final.

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Zebra” boasts white, black and red hues on the knit upper, which is paired with a full-length Boost midsole. Printed across the medial side of the upper is “SPLY-350” backwards in red on a solid white stripe.

