These Are the New Yeezy Styles Dropping in 2019

Kanye West has big plans for his Yeezy sneaker line in 2019.

The rapper-turned-designer will release several new silhouettes with Adidas next year, seven in total, according to sneaker leak Instagram account @onusinfo.

The social media user posted an image last week with “Yeezy 2019” in the corner of sketches of seven new styles from West and Adidas. The drawings include the 700 V3, the 451, the 500 V2, the 350 V3, the 1050, the highly anticipated basketball style and a Terrex look (the name of the athletic label’s outdoor division).

Last week, Adidas restocked the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Zebra,” which sold out via Adidas.com the same day. According to @yeezymafia on Instagram, the brand brought back 12,481 pairs to the U.S., which retailed for $220.

While more sneakers appear to be on the way, some experts are questioning whether the love for all things Yeezy is still strong, especially when certain styles appear to not be selling out.

Renowned collector Mike “Mr. Foamer Simpson” Lytle believes the hype isn’t dead.

“It’s certainly in a place it hasn’t been before, but Yeezys will continue to sell out even if not as quick as they once did,” Lytle said. “So dead? Sure, if you’re looking at it relative to the previous Yeezy hype, you could say that. But not if you throw it into the mix with everything else. There’s still quite a bit of hype.”

