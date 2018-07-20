Here’s a List of the World’s Most Instagrammed Sneakers

What’s the first thing many collectors do when they get a fresh new pair of sneakers? Share them on Instagram, of course. Indeed, “flexing” on social media has become an essential part of the sneaker game for many, but even the most casual sneaker consumers often share their new footwear on the ‘Gram.

Now for the first time, the data on what sneakers have been posted the most throughout time on Instagram has been complied, compliments of UK-based parcel forwarding site forward2me. Some of the results may surprise you.

The Adidas NMD , the world's most Instagrammed sneaker. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Coming in at No. 1 on the list of the world’s most Instagrammed sneakers is the Adidas NMD. The list is calculated by totaling the hashtags associated with sneaker models, and the NMD tops them all with 5,709,871 posts and counting.

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 comes in second place. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Adidas actually dominates the top 5, with Kanye West’s Yeezy Boost 350 coming in second with 4,198,238 posts, the Vans Old Skool at third, the Adidas Superstar at fourth, and the Converse Chuck Taylor in the five-spot.

While they’re the brand that is usually thought to dominate the sneaker world, Nike’s first model comes in seventh place (after yet another Adidas model, the Stan Smith, in sixth), with the Air Max 90. Jordan Brand’s first sneaker on the list sits in eighteenth place, the Air Jordan 1.

The full list, which can be viewed here, shows that it’s definitely more than just the hardcore collectors posting their sneakers to Instagram. The presence of models like the Superstar, Chuck Taylor, and Stan Smith near the top of the list prove that the most casual sneaker wearer’s are also sharing their kicks on the social media platform.