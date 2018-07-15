Check Out the New FN!

All the Major Highlights at the World Cup 2018 Final and Closing Ceremony

By Samantha McDonald
Kylian Mbappe, World Cup 2018
Kylian Mbappe gives France another goal in the 2018 World Cup final against Croatia.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The 2018 FIFA World Cup reached its denouement today after France defeated Croatia 4-2 to capture its first title in 20 years.

At Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium, forward Antoine Griezmann, captain Paul Pogba and rising star Kylian Mbappe led France to its second-ever World Cup win. The thrilling match began with French President Emmanuel Macron and Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic exchanging a friendly handshake as they watched their respective teams battle it out on Russian soil.

World Cup, Emmanuel Macron, Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic
Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic and French President Emmanuel Macron exchange a handshake at the 2018 World Cup final.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Before the match, a closing ceremony to celebrate the past month’s soccer festivities was highlighted by the multitalented Will Smith, artist Nicky Jam and Albanian-Kosovar singer Era Istrefi. The trio performed their single, “Live It Up” — the official song for this year’s World Cup games.

Jam wore a shirt that depicted fellow musician J Balvin’s face. The latter served as a cover star in FN’s late May issue, where he discussed his new album, “Vibras,” and a possible collaboration with sportswear giant Nike.

Will Smith, Nicky Jam, World Cup
(L-R) Nicky Jam, Era Istrefi and Will Smith perform at the closing ceremony for the 2018 World Cup.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

An already exhilarating match, France and Croatia also saw quite a number of major moments that didn’t belong on the field, including a devastating handball for the Eastern European team, sudden inclement weather and a disturbance through pitch invaders claimed by opposition activists Pussy Riot.

The six-goal event was certainly a spectacle for the ages.

World Cup pitch invaders
A pitch invader storms the field at the 2018 World Cup final.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

