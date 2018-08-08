The Nike Air Force 1 Gets a Bold Look Like You’ve Never Seen Before

If you’re from New York City, and especially if you’re of the generation of older sneaker connoisseurs, it’s likely that you refer to Nike Air Force 1s simply as the “Uptowns.” Now the brand is releasing a special edition of the iconic sneaker in a colorway paying homage to the “Uptown” moniker’s history, and they feature one of the boldest looks for the silhouette you’ve ever seen.

Releasing tomorrow is the Nike Air Force 1 Upstep “Uptown,” decked out in a bright red premium leather colorway with a giant arrow graphic covering the upper.

Nike Air Force 1 Upstep "Uptown." CREDIT: Nike

The history of the nickname in New York City can be traced back to the mid-1980s when the Air Force 1 was most commonly sold at shoe stores in the upper region of Manhattan as well as Queens. Downtown sneakerheads would have to take the subway uptown to buy their pairs, and the nickname was born. Even though the Air Force 1 can now be found in virtually any sneaker store in the city that sells Nikes, the “Uptown” name has stuck to the shoe all these years later.

Playing off the name of the Upstep iteration of the model — a modernized construction featuring a foam midsole and cored-out outsole for a more comfortable and lighter feel — the “Uptown” colorway features a tonal red upper with a large upward pointing arrow across the upper in white, the nickname embroidered on each heel, and a subway map graphic on the insoles.

Top view of Nike Air Force 1 Upstep "Uptown." CREDIT: Nike

Paying homage to the past while offering a bold look for today, the women’s colorway drops tomorrow on the Nike SNKRS app and at select retailers for $140.

Heel view of Nike Air Force 1 Upstep "Uptown." CREDIT: Nike