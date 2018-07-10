These Nike Air Force 1s With Rearranged Features and Wild Colors are Unforgettable

This is not your average Nike Air Force 1.

Introduced in January as part of the “Reimagined” collection of thoroughly unique new takes on the Air Force 1 and Air Jordan 1 designed by and for women, the Air Force 1 Jester XX was a clear standout from the 10 models.

Nike Air Force 1 Jester XX in 'Black/Sonic Yellow.' CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

A contemporary reconstruction of one of the most famous sneakers of all time, the Jester rearranged various pieces of the original design for an all-new presentation. The Swooshes and heel tabs look like they were ripped off and glued back on at off-kilter angles, even extending down onto the midsole. The Nike Air logo tag that is usually found on the tongue also ended up connected to the heel tab and lateral Swoosh. Meanwhile, a slightly higher midsole and added leather foxing above the sole give the silhouette an elevated look to go along with the bold rearrangement.

First released in tonal colorways, the silhouette is back with a vengeance this summer in its most eye-catching looks yet. The Air Force 1 Jester XX is featured in two new striking versions, both characterized by unique color palettes. One comes in a mix of black leather with yellow and pink accents and a blue marbled outsole, while the other sports an off-white leather upper with orange and light blue accents and the marbled sole in dark blue. Both achieve an even more wild look for the already idiosyncratic sneaker.

Available now at select sneaker boutiques, both new colorways officially release from Nike on July 12 via the SNKRS app, priced at $110.

Nike Air Force 1 Jester XX in 'Light Bone/Team Orange.' CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike