A New Outdoor Industry Partnership Aims to Promote Women’s Equality in the Workplace

Three Deckers Brands companies — Hoka One One, Sanuk and Teva — have teamed up with Camber Outdoors in an effort to promote equity and women’s leadership in the workplace.

The partnership will formally be launched during Outdoor Retailer in Denver next week.

“We continue to attract great companies to our organization,” Deanne Buck, executive director of Camber Outdoors, said in a statement. “Hoka One One, Sanuk and Teva are iconic and recognized brand leaders in the active-outdoor industries, and we are excited to add them as valuable partners to our community of companies working together toward a common vision.”

Camber Outdoors, formerly the Outdoor Industries Women’s Coalition, is an organization that works with companies to accelerate and achieve equity for all in the outdoors, according to its website. The deal lands Camber with three of the marketplace’s most respected labels.

“Deckers is committed to fostering a diverse workforce and ensuring women can succeed and play major leadership roles in our workplace, so partnering with Camber Outdoors was a natural evolution as part of our efforts,” Wendy Yang, president of the three brands, said in a statement. “We recognize that the outdoor industry will drive greater innovation and solve bigger problems when leadership teams reflect the diversity of current and future participants, and look forward to working toward that goal with Camber Outdoors.”

With the partnership, the brands and Camber will create internal programming to enable and elevate women and promoting gender diversity in the workplace, according to a statement released today.

In addition to the deal, the three brands will host a happy hour and footwear sale on Day 1 and 2 of Outdoor Retailer with proceeds going to Camber Outdoors. The event will take place from 4-7 p.m. MT.

FN spoke with both Buck and Yang in June for the annual Women in Power issue to discuss why the outdoor industry needs to advocate for women executives.

“When we look at leadership teams that are great and drive good decisions, it’s usually when there’s debate and people bringing diverse experiences and perspectives to the conversation,” Buck told FN. “If there are women in the ranks of leadership with men, there becomes a richer dialogue and debate around the decisions that are being made.”

