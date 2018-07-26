This Luxe Air Jordan for Women Releases Tomorrow

Jordan Brand continues its focus on their female fans with another excellent women’s exclusive Air Jordan retro releasing this weekend. The Air Jordan 13 “Moon Particle” hits retailers Friday.

Presented in a creamy shade of off-white with faux crocodile skin detailing, Michael Jordan’s 13th signature model gets one of its most refined looks ever, and it’s just for the ladies.

Medial view of Air Jordan 13 "Moon Particle." CREDIT: Nike

Because of the reptilian texture, the colorway has also fittingly picked up the nickname “Croc” in some circles, but no matter what you call them, the clean look is undeniable. The Moon Particle hue covers the leather upper with the croc-textured suede paneling in a low-contrast shade of light gray that is also found on the midsole.

The final product is an overall classy and sophisticated look for the Air Jordan 13 that has many male Jordan collectors a bit jealous they won’t be able to fit into a pair.

Detail of Air Jordan 13 "Moon Particle." CREDIT: Nike

This new release is the latest in Jordan Brand’s initiative to provide more appealing sneakers exclusively for women. Other recent women’s-only Air Jordans include the refined Air Jordan 3 “Particle Beige,” twisted Air Jordan 1 Rebel XX, and the high-profile Air Jordan 1 collaboration with Vogue that released on Monday and sold out in minutes.

Outsole of Women's Air Jordan 13 "Moon Particle." CREDIT: Nike

The Women’s Air Jordan 13 “Moon Particle” releases tomorrow at 10 a.m. on the Nike SNKRS app and at select retailers, priced at $190.