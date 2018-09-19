Jordan Brand Gave Will Smith Sneakers for His 50th Birthday — and You Can Buy Them Next Weekend

How will Jordan Brand celebrate Will Smith’s 50th birthday next week? By releasing a special variation of the Air Jordan 5, the way the actor’s “Fresh Prince” character from the ’90s would rock them.

Featuring the classic white/grape makeup of the Air Jordan 5, this latest retro is equipped with ’90s-inspired “Fresh Prince” details including “West Philadelphia” embossed on the tongue and striped graphic on the insole.

Air Jordan 5 “Fresh Prince” Tongue CREDIT: Nike

Air Jordan 5 “Fresh Prince” Insole CREDIT: Nike

This variation will also feature a moc design on the upper, which recreates the unlaced styling the way Smith would wear the model onscreen. Also, this is the first time Jordan Brand has brought back the classic “Grape” colorway with the original Nike Air branding seen on the heel and outsole of the Air Jordan 5.

Air Jordan 5 “Fresh Prince” CREDIT: Nike

Retailing at $190, the Air Jordan 5 “Fresh Prince” will release on Sept. 25 at SNKRS.

Similar to the retail pairs, Smith also showed off via social media a special gold-based version of the Air Jordan 5 “Grape,” which was limited to just 23 pairs, to celebrate his 50th birthday.

Want more?

Jordan Brand Announces Its Partnership With Soccer Club PSG

This Paris Saint-Germain x Air Jordan 5 Is Friends-and-Family Exclusive

Carmelo Anthony Will Sign With Houston Rockets, Joining Fellow Jordan Brand Signature Player Chris Paul