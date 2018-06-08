Kanye West’s New ‘Kids See Ghosts’ Merch Is Available Now

Kanye West has the music world buzzing right now after dropping not one, but two new albums only a week apart. Last week West released the seven-song album “‘Ye”, and today his collaborative project with Kid Cudi titled “Kids See Ghosts” hit the internet, blessing fans with another seven tracks. For the Yeezy faithful that want more than just the music, a full line of merch is also available for each new album.

After dropping some vibrant apparel for the “‘Ye” listening party in Wyoming last Thursday, West is back with merch commemorating the release of “Kids See Ghosts”. The offerings include a hoodie and long sleeve T-shirt in beige, along with a black nylon coaches jacket.

"Kids See Ghosts" Longsleeve T-shirt Front CREDIT: KanyeWest.com

Each features the album’s artwork by renowned artist Takashi Murakami across the back print, while the left crest of the front lists the album title along with “Kid Cudi / Kanye West / Seven Songs / Recorded Album / ©2018.” Graffiti-style text of the album title also runs down the sleeve of the hoodie and T-shirt.

"Kids See Ghosts" Longsleeve T-shirt Back CREDIT: KanyeWest.com

The album artwork is by Murakami, but it was West’s friend and current hottest name in fashion on the planet, Virgil Abloh, that designed the layout of the apparel.

All three pieces of “Kids See Ghosts” apparel are available for pre-order on Kanye West’s web store right now. Each purchase comes with a digital copy of the album delivered via e-mail. The vinyl and CD formats of the “‘Ye” album are also currently available for pre-order.

"Kids See Ghosts" Jacket Front CREDIT: KanyeWest.com