What Does Asics Stand For?

Asics is one of the most popular sneaker brands in the marketplace today. But it’s a safe assumption that most people who wear its footwear know the story behind the label’s name.

The name is actually an acronym for Anima Sana In Corpore Sano, which translates in Latin to “A Sound Mind in a Sound Body.” According to Asics, the phrase was adopted by its founder Kihachiro Onitsuka more than 60 years ago and served as the ethos of the brand.

In May, Asics celebrated this brand platform — which has lasted throughout much of its 100 years — by releasing the KO100 limited-edition sneaker and apparel pack. The lineup, Asics said, was made to reflect its founder’s “positive outlook on life.”

To execute this concept, the label delivered three reimagined looks, one from each of its umbrella brands: the Asics Gel-Quantum 360, the Asics Tiger Gel-Mai and the Onitsuka Tiger Corsair. The bright, eye-catching styles were made to reflect its founder’s appreciation of sunflowers.

An ad for the Asics KO100 collection. CREDIT: Asics

Asics was established in 1949, then known as Onitsuka Co. Ltd., which adopted the name it now goes by in 1977. The reason for the name change, according to the brand, was because of its belief that “the best way to create a healthy and happy lifestyle is to promote total health and fitness.”

Want more?

Young Designers Get a Chance to Shine at Foot Locker With a New Asics x Pensole Collab

How Asics, Under Armour and Louis Vuitton Might Accelerate Speed to Market

Asics’ Latest Tech-Loaded Volleyball Shoe Is Designed to Dominate on the Court