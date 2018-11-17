How to Watch the Big Match Between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson

Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods at the Masters Tournament in May.

“The Match” is almost here.

Golfers Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson are squaring off Nov. 23 in a one-on-one matchup, to the excitement of golf fans across the country. Here’s what you need to know about the big match.

When/where is it?

Woods and Mickelson are playing at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas on Friday, Nov. 23 (the day after Thanksgiving). Tee time is at 3 p.m. ET.

How much does it cost to watch/what cable providers will have access?

In a new move for golf — but one that is familiar to fans of boxing — the match will be shown on pay-per-view. Viewers will need to shell out $19.99 for access from major cable providers, including DirecTV, AT&T U-Verse, Comcast and Verizon. Those hoping to watch in 4K will need to pony up an additional $10 for access via AT&T.

Can anything be watched for free?

Some of the pre-match access will be available to watch free of cost on Bleacher Report’s social media platforms.

What does the winner receive?

The pot is $9 million, which all goes to the winner. In an interesting twist on traditional tournament-style play, Woods and Mickelson will be able to make wagers throughout the course of the match. These wagers will rest on things like who can make the longest drive.

Who’s the favorite?

Woods opened as a -200 betting favorite in Vegas, with Mickelson’s odds at +170.

