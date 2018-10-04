How to Watch the 2018 Baseball Playoffs

After a lengthy but exciting regular season, playoff baseball action is here. And if you’re looking to find out how to watch the games, FN has you covered.

Major League Baseball will air the games across three TV channels — TBS, FS1 and the MLB Network — which could get confusing for fans.

The first games of the postseason are National League matchups, which will take place today. First up is a matchup between the Colorado Rockies and the Milwaukee Brewers, which will start at 5:07 p.m. ET and air on FS1. On deck is the game between the Atlanta Braves and the Los Angeles Dodgers. It will take place at 8:37 p.m. ET and can be watched on the MLB Network.

The first American League games will take place tomorrow, starting with the Cleveland Indians and the Houston Astros. It starts at 2:05 p.m. ET and will show on TBS. Also showing on TBS is the New York Yankees series kickoff against the Boston Red Sox, which starts at 7:32 p.m. ET.

If you’re mobile, you can pay for a postseason viewing via MLB.tv, which will run you $24.99.

Clayton Kershaw of the Los Angeles Dodgers in Under Armour. CREDIT: Alex Gallardo/AP/Shutterstock

If star power is what you’re looking for, the 2018 MLB Playoffs has plenty of it. Brand-backed athletes who will hit the field include Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton of the New York Yankees (Adidas and Nike, respectively), Jose Altuve of the Houston Astros (New Balance), Christian Yelich of the Milwaukee Brewers (Under Armour) and Clayton Kershaw of the Los Angeles Dodgers (Under Armour).

