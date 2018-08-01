How to Watch the NFL Preseason: Live Stream, Full TV Schedule and More

Sports fans can rejoice because it’s about to be that time of year again — football season.

We’re not quite at meaningful game action yet, but the NFL preseason kicks off tomorrow with the Baltimore Ravens and the Chicago Bears going head-to-head in the annual Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

Chris Wormley of the Baltimore Ravens wearing Nike cleats during training camp. CREDIT: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

This year, according to NFL.com, eight of the preseason games that will take place this summer will be shown on TV. Below is the official viewing schedule.

Week 1: Chicago Bears vs. Baltimore Ravens — August 2 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC

Week 2: New York Jets vs. Washington Redskins — August 16 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN

Week 2: Baltimore Ravens vs. Indianapolis Colts — August 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN

Week 3: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Cleveland Browns — August 23 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox

Week 3: Detroit Lions vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — August 24 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS

Week 3: New Orleans Saints vs. Los Angeles Chargers — August 25 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS

Week 3: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Buffalo Bills — August 26 at 4 p.m. ET on Fox

Week 3: Arizona Cardinals vs. Dallas Cowboys — August 26 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC

Regular season games start September 6 when the reigning Super Bowl champion, the Philadelphia Eagles, hosts the Atlanta Falcons at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The game is set for 8:20 p.m. ET and will air live on NBC.

Nick Foles of the Philadelphia Eagles in Under Armour cleats for Super Bowl LII. CREDIT: AP Images

Want more?

Adidas President Offers Colin Kaepernick an Endorsement Deal if He Finds a New Team