How to Watch the 2018 NBA Draft Tonight

Several of college basketball’s brightest stars will find new homes on pro hoops rosters tonight. And if you’re invested in the sport and wants to see who your team will get, you should tune in to the 2018 NBA Draft.

Coverage of the 2018 NBA Draft from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. will air on ESPN starting at 7 p.m. ET. If you’re not around to watch it on TV, you can also stream it live online via WatchESPN and check it out on the ESPN app.

The network will also host pre-draft coverage on TV starting at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN 2.

Trae Young in the Nike Kobe A.D. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Several of the players to play college hoops last season entering the NBA already have deals with top athletic brands — Deandre Ayton, Marvin Bagley III, Michael Porter Jr. and Zhaire Smith rep Puma and its basketball resurgence, and Trae Young and Lonnie Walker IV are now living the three stripe life as Adidas ambassadors.

The Phoenix Suns have the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, followed by the Sacramento Kings, the Atlanta Hawks, the Memphis Grizzlies and the Dallas Mavericks.

Deandre Ayton in the Nike KD 10. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Former Duke hoops star Marvin Bagley III in the Nike KD 10. CREDIT: Ben McKeown/AP/REX/Shutterstock

