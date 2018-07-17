How to Watch the 2018 Major League Baseball All-Star Game Tonight

The 2018 Major League Baseball All-Star Game is just hours away, a time for baseball fans worldwide to see the sport’s top professional talent compete all on one field. And there are several ways to watch the midsummer classic.

TV coverage for the star-studded event, which will take place at Nationals Park in Washington D.C., starts at 7:30 p.m. ET on Fox.

But if you’re not around a TV set by game time, you can stream it live on MLB.com.

Bryce Harper during the 2018 Home Run Derby in his patriotic Under Armour Harper 3 Low cleats. CREDIT: Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA-EFE/Rex Shutterstock

Last night, Washington Nationals right fielder Bryce Harper beat out Kyle Schwarber of the Chicago Cubs in the 2018 Home Run Derby. To win the matchup, the slugger rocked a patriotic iteration of his Under Armour Harper 3 Low signature cleat, which is available now via UA.com for $120 in men’s sizing.

Matt Kemp of the Los Angeles Dodgers in Nike cleats. CREDIT: Jae C. Hong/AP/Rex Shutterstock

Harper is one of the starters for the National League squad and will play alongside stars such as Javier Baez of the Cubs, Matt Kemp of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Freddie Freeman of the Atlanta Braves.

The American League lineup is led by Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees, Jose Altuve of the Houston Astros and Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels.

Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees in Adidas cleats. CREDIT: Tony Dejak/AP/Rex Shutterstock

