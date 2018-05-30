How to Watch the 2018 NBA Finals

The moment hoops fans have waited for all season is almost here: the start of the 2018 NBA Finals. If you’re one of the millions who wants to see the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers face off for the fourth straight time, here’s how you can watch.

The 2018 NBA Finals tip off Thursday at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, California. For the TV viewer, the series will air live on ABC. If you’re not around to watch on TV, you can watch the series via Watch ESPN.com or on the WatchESPN app.

After Game 1 on Thursday, Golden State will host Game 2 on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET, and then the series shifts to Cleveland for Game 3 and Game 4 on June 6 and June 8, respectively. Coverage of the Cleveland games will begin at 9 p.m. ET.

If the best-of-seven series goes beyond four games, the fifth matchup will be in the Golden State, the sixth will be in Cleveland, and the seventh and deciding game will take place back on the West Coast.

LeBron James in the Nike LeBron 15. CREDIT: AP Images

During the 2017-2018 regular season, the Warriors and the Cavaliers faced each other twice, and each game Golden State came out on top.

For the sneaker fan, there will be plenty of top-tier styles to check out throughout the series, including looks from the signature franchises of Stephen Curry (Under Armour), Klay Thompson (Anta America) and Nike athletes LeBron James and Kevin Durant.

Kevin Durant (L) in the Nike KD 10 and Stephen Curry in the Under Armour Curry 5. CREDIT: AP Images

Want more?

A Classic Nike LeBron James Sneaker Worn in the 2007 NBA Playoffs Is Coming Back This Week

The Sneakers From the Three Prior Warriors-Cavs NBA Finals Matchups

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors to Visit Local D.C. Children Instead of the White House