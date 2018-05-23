4 Reasons Why All Sneaker Fans Should Watch the Warriors-Rockets NBA Playoff Series

What a series the NBA Western Conference Finals has been so far. Knotted at 2-2, the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets are giving basketball fans — and sneaker addicts — plenty to take in. Here are your reasons why you should watch every remaining game. (The Rockets will host the Warriors for Game 5 tomorrow at 9 p.m. ET shown live on TNT.)

Brand Variety

Not everyone who loves sneakers is loyal to one brand. And if you’re into variety, you’re in for a treat with this series. While other teams are very Nike-dominant, the Warriors and Rockets have players that also lace up looks from brands including Under Armour, Jordan Brand, Adidas and Anta.

Klay Thompson (L) in the Anta KT3. CREDIT: AP Images

All the Signature Shoes

Not many players get signature shoes. But in this series, there are several with looks assigned to them — Stephen Curry has his line with Under Armour, James Harden’s kicks are made by Adidas, Klay Thompson has shoes with Anta, and veterans Kevin Durant and Chris Paul have long-standing lines with Nike and Jordan Brand, respectively.

James Harden (C) in the Adidas Harden Vol. 2. CREDIT: AP Images

P.J. Tucker

He’s the sneakerhead that other sneakerheads should aspire to be like. Not only does the Houston baller have an insane collection, he actually wears all of the pairs he owns. (A note to hoarders who don’t wear their kicks and resellers: Wear your sneakers.) In this series, he has already broken out a classic Kobe Bryant signature shoe, the Nike Zoom Kobe 3, and a modern LeBron James signature favorite, an all-red iteration of the Nike LeBron 15.

P.J. Tucker (L) in the Nike Zoom Kobe 3. CREDIT: AP Images

The Longer it Goes, the More Kicks We’ll See

This series has the potential to go seven games. And if it does, that means the aforementioned stars of the hardwood and others have more opportunities to break out must-have sneakers on the court.

Kevin Durant (L) in the Nike KD 10. CREDIT: AP Images

