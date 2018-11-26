Virgil Abloh Unveils the Upcoming Off-White x Nike Zoom Fly in a Shocking New Color

Virgil Abloh, the designer behind one of today’s buzziest streetwear brands, Off-White, has teased his next collab with Nike, and his latest project is arriving sooner than you may think.
This past weekend, Abloh took to Instagram Stories to post photos showcasing a sequel to one of the silhouettes that was part of the original “The Ten” collection from 2017: the Nike Zoom Fly SP. According to @py_rates on Twitter, the minimalistic runner is seen dressed in extremely vibrant shades of pink — “tulip pink,” fuchsia, black and “racer pink” — displayed on the sneaker’s semitranslucent upper panels.
This latest rendition features all the hallmarks that come with Off-White x Nike collabs, including orange details, a baby blue zip tie, co-branding printed on the medial sides and the kick’s defining cushioning tech on the midsole. For Abloh, he adds a personalized touch to his own pair, with his name “Virgil” tagged onto the heel.
The release date is Nov. 28, and similar to previous Off-White x Nike sneaker drops, this pair is expected to be hard to come by, with most retailers opting to distribute the style via a raffle. The retail price for the neon pink Off-White x Zoom Fly SP is set at $170.
