Virgil Abloh Unveils the Upcoming Off-White x Nike Zoom Fly in a Shocking New Color

Virgil Abloh, the designer behind one of today’s buzziest streetwear brands, Off-White, has teased his next collab with Nike, and his latest project is arriving sooner than you may think.

This past weekend, Abloh took to Instagram Stories to post photos showcasing a sequel to one of the silhouettes that was part of the original “The Ten” collection from 2017: the Nike Zoom Fly SP. According to @py_rates on Twitter, the minimalistic runner is seen dressed in extremely vibrant shades of pink — “tulip pink,” fuchsia, black and “racer pink” — displayed on the sneaker’s semitranslucent upper panels.

Check out the official pics for the @Nike x @OffWht Zoom Fly SP dropping in a Tulip Pink/Laser Fuchsia/Black/Racer Pink colourway on November 28th.

🏴 pic.twitter.com/7j4XfzJQTZ — py_rates (@py_rates) November 26, 2018

This latest rendition features all the hallmarks that come with Off-White x Nike collabs, including orange details, a baby blue zip tie, co-branding printed on the medial sides and the kick’s defining cushioning tech on the midsole. For Abloh, he adds a personalized touch to his own pair, with his name “Virgil” tagged onto the heel.

The release date is Nov. 28, and similar to previous Off-White x Nike sneaker drops, this pair is expected to be hard to come by, with most retailers opting to distribute the style via a raffle. The retail price for the neon pink Off-White x Zoom Fly SP is set at $170.

