Virgil Abloh Confirms 2 Spooky New Off-White x Nike Blazers

Things are about to get a bit spooky for the highly esteemed Off-White x Nike sneaker line. It appears that Virgil Abloh and company are getting into the Halloween spirit with two new versions of the Nike Blazer Mid from the collection in white/orange and black/white.

Images of the two new colorways for the shoe have been floating around the internet for a while now, and LeBron James was recently seen wearing an early pair of the black edition, but yesterday the Off-White Instagram account confirmed their release along with their nicknames, “Grim Reaper” for the black version and “All Hallow’s Eve” for the white and orange color-up. The confirmation came via a screenshot posted by Off-White of a previous post of the shoes from another account, with their official nicknames stated in the comment section. If that sounds a bit confusing, here’s the image from the Instagram Stories post:

Screenshot of Off-White's Instagram Story confirming release of two Nike Blazers. CREDIT: Off-White

As you can see, the two upcoming colorways work nicely together as a Halloween-themed pack, thanks to their orange, white and black color palette. The white version appears to feature a cream-colored upper with the design’s signature oversized Swooshes as well as laces in orange. The black version keeps things simple with an all-black upper with contrasting white accents for a deadly stylish look.

While it Off-White x Nike Blazer “Halloween” pack is now confirmed, there is no word yet on an exact drop date. You can expect them sometime before Oct. 31.